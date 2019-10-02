Mehran, Khushdil, Ali shine on day one of Quaid Trophy second XI round four matches

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Mehran Ibrahim and Khushdil Shah scored centuries, while Muhammad Ali took a five-wickets on the first day of fourth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament at different venues on Wednesday.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Central Punjab, they scored 400 for seven in 83 overs, courtesy Mehran Ibrahim’s 131 runs and Khushdil Shah 127 runs, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.