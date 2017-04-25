Mehran club moves in semis

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Mehran club moved in the semifinals of First Mayor Football Cup being played here at the different venues of the Federal Capital.

Mehran club beat Akbar club by 6-0 in the first quarter final G-8/4 Ground. Mehran club scored through Ashfaq (4 minutes, 82 minutes & 87 minutes), Murtaza (71 minutes & 73 minutes) and Samad (78 minutes).

The match commissioner was Shahid Siddique while referees included Dilawar, Ibrahim and Izrar.

Kiran club will face Ghauri club in another quarter final to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.