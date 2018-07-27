Mehnaz Akbar Aziz of PML-N wins NA-77 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Mehnaz Akber Aziz has won election from National Assembly from constituency NA-77 Narowal–I by securing 106,366 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Muhammad Tariq Anees stood second by securing 70,596

votes and Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Ashfaq Taj grabbed third position with 20,510 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.86%.