Mehmood Jan of PTI elected as Dy Speaker of KP assembly

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) candidate Mehmood Jan was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by bagging 78 votes while his opponent Jamshaid Mohmand of PMLN received 30 votes out of a total 109 votes polled here on Wednesday.

The newly elected Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani of PTI administered oath to Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan. Jamshaid Mohmand was nominated for Deputy Speaker by joint opposition in the assembly.

The voting process for election of the speaker and Deputy Speaker was held in two phases.

In first phase Mushtaq Ghani of PTI defeated joint opposition’s nominee Laiq Muhammad Khan of ANP while in the second PTI’s Jamshaid Mohamand was elected as Deputy Speaker.

PTI has a total of 83 seats including reserved and independent candidates in the provincial assembly,

while it needed 82 seats for two/third majority in the House.