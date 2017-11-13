Mega public welfare projects being completed speedily: Minister

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Punjab Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Manshaullah Butt on

Monday said the PML-N government was serious to execute

the construction of national pride projects with

priority.

“The Rs 19 billion Khadim e Punjab Rural Road program

will bring a revolution in the life of people living in

villages and far areas of the province,” he added.

Speaking to this news agency at the Punjab Assembly

he said, speedy completion of public welfare projects were

being ensured so that people could benefit from them at the

earliest.

He said the government had initiated revolutionary

programs worth billions of rupees to raise living standards

of public, by providing facilities and seeing a record number

of development projects to their ends despite obstacles.

Due to sincere efforts and prudent policies of the

government, he said, the country was embarked on the road

of development.

The minister said, the country’s current financial

development had been acknowledged by international

organisations and that Pakistan would soon emerge as an

economic power in the region under the leadership

of PML-N.

He said, provision of potable water to people was the

responsibility of the government that was why billions of

rupees had been allocated for Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani

program so that clean water could be made available to the

people.

The minister expressed the hope that Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) would emerge victorious in the next

elections, saying that the politics of hard work and public

service would bear fruits.

He claimed the PML-N was still the most popular party

among the public, adding that masses had become aware to

reject politicians who exploited politics for their own

interests.