Mega public welfare projects being completed speedily: Minister

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Punjab Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Manshaullah Butt on
Monday said the PML-N government was serious to execute
the construction of national pride projects with
priority.
“The Rs 19 billion Khadim e Punjab Rural Road program
will bring a revolution in the life of people living in
villages and far areas of the province,” he added.
Speaking to this news agency at the Punjab Assembly
he said, speedy completion of public welfare projects were
being ensured so that people could benefit from them at the
earliest.
He said the government had initiated revolutionary
programs worth billions of rupees to raise living standards
of public, by providing facilities and seeing a record number
of development projects to their ends despite obstacles.
Due to sincere efforts and prudent policies of the
government, he said, the country was embarked on the road
of development.
The minister said, the country’s current financial
development had been acknowledged by international
organisations and that Pakistan would soon emerge as an
economic power in the region under the leadership
of PML-N.
He said, provision of potable water to people was the
responsibility of the government that was why billions of
rupees had been allocated for Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani
program so that clean water could be made available to the
people.
The minister expressed the hope that Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) would emerge victorious in the next
elections, saying that the politics of hard work and public
service would bear fruits.
He claimed the PML-N was still the most popular party
among the public, adding that masses had become aware to
reject politicians who exploited politics for their own
interests.