Mega cultural event “Islamabad Art Fest 2019” to be held in November

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, Lead Consortium of National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) and institutions of art and culture would organize a two-week-long Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF-19) in November featuring artists from at least 10 international locations as well as 100 Pakistani artists representing all regions.

Islamabad Art Fest is being supervised by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of professionals from visual and performing art.

The festival aims to bring Pakistan’s vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with international artistic activity to explore cross fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges.