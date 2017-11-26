Meetings held with protesters sit-in at Faizabad Interchange: Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Leader of the House in the Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq Sunday said that long meetings had been held with protesters holding sit-in at Faizabad Interchange.

“We have taken the steps for dialogue with protesters holding sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, ” he said while talking to a private news channel.

During meeting with protesters, the decision was taken for constituting a committee to resolve

the matter, he said.

To a question he said that the protesters were demanding resignation of ministers.

He said that the protesters after this demand, could have more demands. He, however said that there

was no harm if matter with protesters resolved through resignation.