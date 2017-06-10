Meeting reviews budget proposals by parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting on Saturday at here to review various

proposals received from parliamentarians related to the budget

(2017-18).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar

Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD, and senior officials of the

Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue and the Finance

Secretary apprised the Finance Minister of the proposals submitted

by the honourable members of Parliament during the ongoing budget

session in Parliament over the last two weeks.

They also briefed the Minister on the feedback received from

other stakeholders regarding the budget.

They assured the Minister that a thorough study of the

different proposals received has been carried out.

The Finance Minister said that all proposals are being decided

upon based on their merit and practicability. He said that, in

keeping with the past four years’ tradition and democratic spirit of

the PML-N Government, the government is accommodating maximum

possible proposals from the parliamentarians.

He emphasized that ensuring the well-being of the general

public is the top priority of the budget. He said that all sectors

of the economy will be catered in the final budget document.

The Finance Minister appreciated the hard work put in by the

budget team at the Ministry of Finance and FBR during the ongoing

budget session.

The Finance Minister expressed the confidence that the

measures announced in the budget will enhance the welfare and

prosperity of the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve

higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.