Meeting reviews budget proposals by parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting on Saturday at here to review various
proposals received from parliamentarians related to the budget
(2017-18).
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar
Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD, and senior officials of the
Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue and the Finance
Secretary apprised the Finance Minister of the proposals submitted
by the honourable members of Parliament during the ongoing budget
session in Parliament over the last two weeks.
They also briefed the Minister on the feedback received from
other stakeholders regarding the budget.
They assured the Minister that a thorough study of the
different proposals received has been carried out.
The Finance Minister said that all proposals are being decided
upon based on their merit and practicability. He said that, in
keeping with the past four years’ tradition and democratic spirit of
the PML-N Government, the government is accommodating maximum
possible proposals from the parliamentarians.
He emphasized that ensuring the well-being of the general
public is the top priority of the budget. He said that all sectors
of the economy will be catered in the final budget document.
The Finance Minister appreciated the hard work put in by the
budget team at the Ministry of Finance and FBR during the ongoing
budget session.
The Finance Minister expressed the confidence that the
measures announced in the budget will enhance the welfare and
prosperity of the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve
higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
