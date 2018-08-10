Meeting of the Houbara Bustard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund Board

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh chaired
the meeting of Houbara Bustard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund Board
meeting held at Ministry of Climate Change here on Friday.
All participants confirmed the minutes of previous meeting and endorsed draft
Accounting procedure for Endowment fund. The participants also discussed process
for appointment of fund manager. It was decided that Accounting officer will report
to Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change. It was also discussed under any other
agenda item that 250 millions amount is not enough for long-term targets of this
endowment Fund. So it is important to explore other funding opportunities. One
suggestion was to prepare a project for Economic Affair Division to tap donor
funding. It was decided that all members send their suggestions in written form to
finalize them.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change
Shakeel Awan, Inspector General Forests Syed Mehmood Nasir, Deputy Director
wildlife Samar Khan, representative of Ministry of Finance, Wildlife department of
Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.