Meeting of Joint Working Group on CPEC Industrial Cooperation convenes

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):The meeting of Joint Working Groups of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation via video conference was held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Qasim Raza Khan, Executive Director General II, Board of Investment and Gao Jian, Deputy Director General, National Development and Reform Commission of China, said a statement issued by BOI here.

Officials from line ministries, provincial governments and embassies attended the meeting.

Both sides agreed to jointly accelerate the efforts to enhance the level of industrial cooperation by ensuring concentrated efforts with early provision of utilities and allocation of land.

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance business to business linkages; to facilitate increased level of investment from Chinese enterprises, to enhance industrial competitiveness of business in Pakistan; through technology transfer, world class managerial and industrial practices and skills transfer.

Progress on prioritized CPEC SEZs including Rashakai, Dabiji, Alama Iqbal Industrial City (M3) was reviewed.

It was agreed that the groundbreaking of Rashakai SEZs may be done next month whereby the development agreement is in the final stage.

The Chinese side expressed keen interest to participate in the bidding process for Dhabheji SEZ.

In the process of industrial diagnosis of key industries, the Chinese experts informed that the report of the textile industry diagnosis is ready and will be shared by Chinese side soon.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of up-gradation of Pakistan Steel Mills.