Meeting held to review energy sector issues of Energy Department Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday chaired the meeting to review various energy sector issues that were pending between the Federal Government and the Government of Balochistan for many years.

The Balochistan Government was represented by Secretary Energy Department Balochistan, Federal Government was represented by the Minister for Energy, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Petroleum and there were other members from the Ministry of Inter- Provincial Coordination, said a press release.

The meeting discussed various issues regarding the extension of lease of gas fields of Balochistan, rights and share of Government of Balochistan in the new and old oil and gas exploration business.

The meeting also discussed the rationalization of gas tariff for the local population, gas allocation to power plants and the creation of training fund for Balochistan. For creating a training fund, it was decided that the matter shall be resolved within a fortnight.

After discussion on the other issues, the Adviser decided that the representatives from the Government of Balochistan and the relevant Federal Ministers should hold further meetings with representatives of the Law Division among them for expert advice and firm up proposals with consensus that could benefit both the Federal and Provincial Governments without violating the spirit of the18th Constitutional Amendment and the interests of any private party involved in the business.

The groups are expected to hold meeting within a month’s time to firm up appropriate proposals for submission before the competent forum for final approval.