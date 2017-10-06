Meeting held at AGP office to discuss Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): A high level meeting held here on

Friday over the issue of India’s case in International Court

of Justice (ICJ) over Indian RAW officer Commander Kulbhushan

Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court.

The meeting was held at Attorney General Office which was

attended among other by Secretary Foreign Affair Tahmina

Janjua, Secretary Law Karamatullah Niazi, Secretary

Interior Arshad Mirza and other relevant agencies, sources said.

Jadhav, a RAW officer, was arrested during a

counter-intelligence raid in Balochistan in March 2016, who had

confessed to being a spy for India’s Research and Analysis Wing

(RAW) and involvement in terrorism in the country.