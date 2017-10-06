Meeting held at AGP office to discuss Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): A high level meeting held here on
Friday over the issue of India’s case in International Court
of Justice (ICJ) over Indian RAW officer Commander Kulbhushan
Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court.
The meeting was held at Attorney General Office which was
attended among other by Secretary Foreign Affair Tahmina
Janjua, Secretary Law Karamatullah Niazi, Secretary
Interior Arshad Mirza and other relevant agencies, sources said.
Jadhav, a RAW officer, was arrested during a
counter-intelligence raid in Balochistan in March 2016, who had
confessed to being a spy for India’s Research and Analysis Wing
(RAW) and involvement in terrorism in the country.
