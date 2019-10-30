Meditation services at Buddhist sites to bring influx of religious tourists: Chief Monk

MARDAN, Oct 30 (APP):The Most Venerable Monk Arayawangso, currently visiting Pakistan with a delegation, has said both Pakistan and Thailand were in consultative process to introduce meditation services at Buddhists sites which would bring an influx of religious tourists and ultimately boost economy.

“We might have three to five days meditation at Buddhist sites in Pakistan so that Buddhist and non-Buddhist from multiple countries can join us,” he said while speaking to media here on Wednesday at Thakht Bhai.

He said Minister for Religious Affairs in a meeting yesterday had assured Pakistan’s

full support in this regard and shared his government’s plan and initiatives to promote the religious tourism.

“This will be a gateway to peace and harmony,” he remarked while appreciating the hospitality offered by the people of Pakistan.

He said Buddhist pilgrims were accorded warm welcome here which was encouraging gesture for many countries, individuals and organizations to visit Pakistan in a friendly environment.

The Chief Monk said, “The visiting monks have great spiritual association with the holy sites and meditation touches their hearts and this tenderness and hospitality would surely force them to spread the good words about Pakistan across the globe”.

He also asked the concerned authorities to improve public services at the site as it was an “attractive and forcefull” venue for the future meditation which could host a large number of religious tourists from various countries.

Arayawangso said he would speak with the representatives of around thirty countries, having Buddhist population, about their sacred sites in Pakistan and believed that it would help increase monk influx to the country.

He dispelled the impression about Pakistan that it was not a safe place and suggested global tourists to visit without fear, saying, “Peace comes from Pakistanis hearts and this is what I will spread to the world.”

During his visit to Takht-i- Bhai, Director Archeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Abdul Samad briefed him about Buddhist relics conserved tin stupas.

He informed the chief monk that there were 29 votive stupas in main stupa courtyard besides one big stupa.

Listed in World Heritage List, Takht Bhai is considered as one of the most-well structured Buddhist monasteries in Gandhara civilization.

It is perched about 500 feet atop a small hill about two kilometer east of Takht Bhai Bazar in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.