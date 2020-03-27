Medical team being sent to help Pakistan fight coronavirus to be selected from Xinjiang

BEIJING, Mar. 27 (APP)::The medical team to be sent to help Pakistan fight against the novel coronavirus will be established by medical workers in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In accordance with the earlier practices, each province is responsible for organizing a medical aid team, China Economic Net reported.

According to Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China’s National Health Commission, the Chinese side is preparing to send a team of medical experts to help Pakistan fight against novel coronavirus.

He informed that the Chinese authorities had immediately shared the Covid-19 related knowledge, prevention and control plan, and diagnosis and treatment plan with Pakistan soon after the virus outbreak in Pakistan.

China also had introduced its experience in preventing, controlling, diagnosing and treating COVID-19 and other issues to Pakistan via video conference.

Deng Boqing, vice-chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that China would share prevention and control experience with Pakistan in response to the COVID-19 challenge.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan, China had provided Pakistan four batches of medical supplies, including detection reagents, medical protective gowns, N95 face masks, surgical face masks and breathing machines.

Going forward, China was preparing to provide Pakistan with more urgently needed and scarce medical supplies and equipment.

Earlier, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had donated a batch of medical supplies to Pakistan, which arrived in the country in March 20.

Besides government, Chinese companies and civil powers had been proactively helping Pakistan fight against the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the first batch of relief materials donated by China’s Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation had arrived at Karachi. The two Foundations would send the second and third batches of relief materials to Pakistan within a week.

At the nongovernment level, enterprise and civil societies had joined one after another in the relay race of making donations to Pakistan.