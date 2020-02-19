Media should play vibrant role in nation building: Alvi

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the media should not only highlight evils of the society but also play a vibrant role in nation building.

It was a collective responsibility and all the people, including the media persons, would have to actively contribute towards achieving the goal, he said while speaking at the Lux Hum Women Leaders Award 2020 here at the Sindh Governor’s House.

Dr Arif Alvi said drama was an excellent medium to educate people about the problems being faced by the society. The drama writers should particularly penned the stories of polio or hepatitis patients so as to create awareness about the deadly diseases.

He would soon hold meetings with writers, columnists and artists, he added.

The president appreciated the organizers of the Lux Hum Women Leaders Award 2020 for recognizing the achievements of women.

The women in Pakistan, he said, were mostly deprived of their right of inheritance in the property, and their empowerment should be started by ensuring that right. Islam was the only religion, which had defined the women right of inheritance in property in clear terms, he added.

Dr Alvi said no country could achieve the goal of sustainable development without empowering the women.

That was why the women in Pakistan were being empowered through Ehsaas Programme by the incumbent government. Women had around 18 to 22 per cent representation in the parliament in Pakistan, he added.

He said the recipients of Lux Hum Women Leader Awards had done hard work to achieve the success.

Earlier in his welcome address, Hum Network President Mrs Sultana Siddiqui said that the objective to launch the Women Leaders Award was to recognize the contributions of women in their respective fields at home and abroad.

United States Ambassador Paul Wayne Jones said his country observed the International Women Day with a commitment to empower women across the globe. The empowerment of women was crucial for socio-economic growth of any country, he added.

Later, prominent women include Maleeha Lodhi, Bushra Ansari, Shamshad Akhtar, Samina Baig, Narges Abyar, Jallila Hiader and Seemin Jamali were presented awards for their out-standing contributions in respective fields.