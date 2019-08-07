Media playing key role in promoting CPEC: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Media in Pakistan had played an invaluable role in promoting the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC) and as a result of media, the understanding of CPEC and Pakistan-China relations had increased manifold.

These were the remarks of Ambassador of China to.Pakistan Yao Jing during his keynote address in a seminar on “Role of Media in Promoting CPEC” organised by Centre for Belt and Road Initiative and China Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) in collaboration with the External Services, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) on Wednesday.