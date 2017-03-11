Media-health professionals partnership imperative to address health issues: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday

said that a partnership between media and health professionals was essential to further improve the service delivery system in the health sector.

Addressing a day-long seminar on “Health care and media partnership in emergencies”, organized by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the minister said that this partnership between media and health professionals will be helpful to address the issues and ultimate the patients will have standard services at hospitals.

He said that the media was playing its role in a responsible manner and creating awareness in public on many important health and social issues which were uncommon to public.

He said that media was a good source of information for people and they could get best possible knowledge from media. He added both print and electronic media has its importance.

He said that in many disaster like situations and incidents like PIA plane crash incident, country’s people had got reliable information only through media at their homes.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, PIMS Prof Javed Akram said that their was a need to strengthen the coordination between media and medical practitioners for creating awareness in public on diseases.

Administrator PIMS Dr Altaf Hussain said that such interaction between health reporters and medical professionals were essential to understand the grievances of patients and evolving a mechanism to resolve these grievances.

He said that the hospital administration will start a series of interactive sessions with health reporters for capacity building and for effective use of media tools to educate people on medical issues.

An interactive session was also arranged to find communication gaps and way forward with panel of health journalists including Nadeem Chaudhry, Yawar Abbas, Qazi Ziyad and Neelum Arshed.

Later, the minister distributed certificates among participants of media workshop.