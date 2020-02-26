Media has pivotal role in nation-building, addressing social issues: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Highlighting the pivotal role of media in nation building and addressing social issues, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment to transform Pakistan into a great country and nation.

He expressed these views while addressing the 24th award distribution ceremony of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) here.

The President said that with APNS struggling for the rights of journalists since long, the present government was also making all possible efforts and playing its role to address the challenges faced by print media.

These challenges could be addressed through dialogue, he added.

The President said that despite the growth and popularity of electronic and social media, particularly among the youth, print media had its own importance and place in the society.

He said that the previous governments used the advertising policy for their political objectives.

The President said that fake news, which were based on lies, affect the world in different ways and should be a matter of concern for any society.

He said that media besides indulging in criticism should also play its role in highlighting the social issues and creating awareness about polio, population control, women rights etc.

The President said that with 40 percent of the country’s children facing malnutrition, Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard on health issues.

He said that Pakistani nation had exhibited their courage in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The President referred to the current situation in India and said that the neighboring country had fallen into a deep ravine.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and APNS President Hameed Haroon also spoke on the occasion.