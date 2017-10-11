Media has critical role to play towards overall development of society: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that a strong, vibrant and responsible media has a critical role to play towards overall development of society, strengthening of the institutions, ensuring good governance and promoting basic values of the society.

The Prime Minister stated this after he was given a briefing on Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)

at the PM Office.

He said that the present government firmly believed in independence of media and would continue to provide an enabling environment for the media to flourish and play even greater role towards the nation building process.

Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr

Mussadiq Malik, Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam and senior officials of Information Ministry and PEMRA were present during the meeting.

Chairman PEMRA briefed the Prime Minister about overall working of the authority and highlighted various issues

concerning the mandatory role of the organization.