Media enjoys unprecedented freedom in modern democratic Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Pakistan was a modern democratic state where media enjoyed unprecedented freedom and acted as a watchdog of the society.

Pakistan was also known for its great tourist resorts and offered pristine locations to the world tourists and invited them to explore the scenic beauty in the Northern Areas, he said during a meeting with a Turkish media delegation, which called on him here.

The minister said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed close cultural, religious and historical ties as their fraternal bond was premised on brotherhood and people-to- people contacts. The relations among the people of two countries dated back to the days of World War I, when Turkey was fighting its war of independence and the Muslims of Indian Sub-continent came out to support the Ottoman Empire by launching Khalifat Movement, he added.

Fawad said the rise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power was in fact a revolution of the youth and middle class of Pakistan. “Sixty four percent of our population is youth which is indeed a great asset for the country.”

He said the PTI government was committed to eradicate corruption in line with the party’s manifesto and would undertake all possible measures to ensure fairness and transparency in the matters of governance.

Imran Khan, he said, became Prime Minister of Pakistan after a long struggle of 22 years by inspiring the youth and middle class of the country, who stood by him in his bid to end corruption and change the status quo.

He said Pakistan rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the global war against terrorism and credited the Jawans and officers of Pakistan Army, police and security forces for their great sacrifices in restoring law and order in the country.

“We are focusing on promoting a soft image and culture of Pakistan through films and dramas and would welcome collaboration and joint ventures in the realm of film and culture with Turkey.” Turkish drama, he said, was very popular in Pakistan and “similarly, we will like our dramas and films to be broadcast in Turkey as these are the greatest means to project culture of any society.”

The delegation appreciated the efforts of current dispensation to promote culture and tourism, and wished success and prosperity to Pakistan.