MEDEF is all set to explore business in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): A 21-Member Delegation of French Business Confederation (MEDEF) is travelling to Pakistan on a 3-day visit to explore business, trade and investment opportunities from April 4 to 6.

The delegation is being headed by Chairman of France-Pakistan Business Council of MEDEF and President of Total Global Services Thierry Pflimin, a message received here from France Friday said.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque who gave a detailed pre-visit briefing to the delegation earlier this week in Paris termed the visit as historic.

He said the visit would provide members of the French delegation a

first-hand experience of attractive investment opportunities and facilitation offered by Pakistan to the foreign investors.

The ambassador briefed them about the economic turnaround of Pakistan, which had been termed as one of the world’s top emerging economies.

He expressed the hope that the visit of the MEDEF delegation to Pakistan will give a renewed impetus to business, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and France.

The MEDEF visit is jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris

and the Embassy of France in Pakistan. It consists of senior representatives of renowned French companies including Airbus, Credit Agricole, Engie, JC Decaux, Suez, Thales and Total.

The delegation will visit the cities of Islamabad and Karachi and will

hold meetings with ministers and senior officials and as well as private and public sector companies, Business Council of Pakistan and Pakistan France Business Alliance.

The MEDEF is composed of 85 sectoral federations and 155 local

federations bringing together on a single platform more than 750,000 small, medium and large French enterprises.