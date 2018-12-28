Measures being taken to address financial issues of different departments: Arif Hassani

QUETTA, Dec 28 (APP):Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani said necessary measures are being taken to address finance related issues of different departments of the province.

He said the agriculture department’s financial related problems would be solved on priority basis because agriculture sector is the main source of development of the province.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Provincial Minister for Agriculture Zamurk Khan Achakzai at his office, said press release here on Friday.

Director General Agriculture Engineer Jamal Khetran informed the finance minister about the importance of agriculture sector.

He said if the required funds were provided on time to the department then it could solve the problems of the farmers who are facing difficulties.

The finance minister said the provincial government is paying special attention to the development of

agriculture so that this sector could play a vital role in enhancing progress of the province.

Meanwhile, Project Director of 100 Dams Imran Durrani and SDO Irrigation Nushki Masood Mangal met with Finance Minister Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani.

The minister was briefed about construction of dams in the meeting by project director Imran Durrani.

Durrani said construction of 64 dams have been completed while 40 dams are pending due to shortage of funds.