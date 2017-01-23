MD PTDC participates Fitur 2017 Tourism Exhibition held at Madrid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Managing Director Pakistan Tourism
Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor participated in five-
day Fitur 2017 Tourism Exhibition held at Madrid Spain on the
special invivation of Talib Refi, Secretary General UN-WTO.
This is the first time in last three decades that Pakistan was
given representation in this FITUR tourism fair, which is the 3rd
largest tourism exhibition of Europe where more than 3000 tourism
organizations from throughout the world.
Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said in a statement received here that this
exhibition is unique because it is held in the Madrid, Spain where
the headquarters of United Nations World Trade Organization (UN-WTO) is situated.
During visit, MD PTDC also met high officials of UN-WTO, tour
operators and media persons.
Ch. Ghafoor said that due to betterment in law and order
situation, the image of Pakistan as a tourist friendly destination
and a peaceful country abroad has improved.
He added that this participation in Fitur Exhibition will
definitely help PTDC to introduce Pakistan Tourism industry over the
world in general and Europe in particular, which will also lead to
counter negative perception against Pakistan in western media.
PTDC assures to provide maximum assistance to Pakistani
Embassy in Spain for projection of Pakistan tourism to attract
European tourists to visit Pakistan.
He also requested UNWTO to approach government of Pakistan and
recommend the retaining of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation
as a federal entity as its role in promotion and development of
tourism industry cannot be denied. Also UNWTO may include inviting
Pakistani tourism industry professional in their training courses
etc.
