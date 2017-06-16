MD PTDC meets Special Advisor to PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development

Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor met Special Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Mahtab

Abbasi here on Friday during a meeting MD PTDC told cooperation between different

organizations and involvement of public private partnership is required.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Ch.

Abdul Ghafoor Khan told that there are countless opportunities where 5 out of 14

world’s highest peaks and largest glaciers outside polar region. The valleys, lakes,

deserts and other tourist attractions make it matchless from the world.

The cultural and historical milieu with unique cuisine are world famous.

It is now the time to promote a soft tourist friendly image of Pakistan over the world.

We are about to launch Islamabad City Bus Tour Service very soon. Chakwal has been

declared as Model Tourist District and meetings with the heads of

Chambers of Commerce and Industries are also in progress.

MD told that Prime Minister has directed that PTDC should take all

measures to promote and develop tourism industry in Pakistan. PM desires that Pakistan

should be recognized as brand of quality tourism all over the world so that it can

contribute to the economy by earning foreign exchange for the country.

For the purpose, PTDC will also be provided with required funds. MD

briefed that existing PTDC motels are being upgraded and we are exploring new areas

new motels will be setup. There are numerous places in Pakistan, where tourist facilities

can be developed and PTDC will play a pivotal role in this development.

Ghafoor further added that we are working in sports, fine arts and

health tourism to introduce new features of tourism in the country. We are in process of

finalizing some agreements with international airlines and to educate youth in the sector,

proposals are under consideration with different universities to introduce B.S. degree

programs through HEC so that we may input quality manpower to the sector.

We have requested the Prime Minister to include tourism in National

Development Plan and also retain PTDC on federal level.

Sardar Mahtab Abbasi said that the efforts of PTDC in development and

promotion of tourism in the country are appreciable and we are hopeful that with proper

publicity and promotion, the tourism industry in Pakistan will flourish.

Government of Pakistan is willing to provide all support for the purpose.