MD PSO, Chairman BOM present Rs. 50 million cheque to PM for Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Syed Muhammad Talha and Chairman PSO’s Board of Management (BOM) Zafar Islam Usmani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

After the meeting, they presented Rs. 50 million cheque to the prime minister for Corona Relief Fund, a press statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

Besides Rs. 50 million contribution in the PM’s Corona Relief Fund, the PSO has also helped in the purchase of protective kits and medical equipment for hospitals, provision of ration bags across the country

and free fuel for ambulances.