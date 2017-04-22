MCI takes consolidated steps for improving performance of E&DM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation

Islamabad (MCI) and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that MCI has taken consolidated steps for improving performance of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Directorate.

Capacity of Directorate would be improved, strengthened and

further upgraded to cope with any emergency situation or natural

calamity.

Mayor expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at

CDA Headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of MCI and

CDA. Meeting reviewed performance of E&DM Directorate.

He said that staff of Emergency and Disaster Management

Directorate has proved their professionalism and technical expertise

not only in the twin cities but also in other parts of the country.

He said that special arrangements are being made for imparting

professional training of rescue workers and inclusion of latest fire

tenders in the fleet.

On this occasion, Mayor was apprised that during the last week

responded 42 emergency calls. Out of these calls, four (04) were

about fire eruption at green areas, 10 calls about electric fire,

One (01) call of house fire, one (01) canteen/shop fire, one (01)

call about Industries and three (03) calls were about vehicles fire

were also received and addressed promptly.

The meeting was informed that during the last week 13 rescue

calls of different natures were also received which were also

promptly responded.

The meeting was informed that these calls were received from

different areas including Aabpara, Margalla Hills, sector F-8/4, F-

10/3, Near Zero Point, F-7/1, G-10/2, G-6/1-2, G-14, Orchard Scheme,

Bela Road G-10/1, G-7/2, G-13/3, I-9/2, G-9/3, F-11/2 and Markaz G-

9.

The meeting was also briefed that during the last week 09 VVIP

deployments were also made upon the request of different

departments. These deployments were made at D-Chowk, Koral Chowk

and other areas.

Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the concerned officers to ensure

latest training of officers and technical staff of E&DM at local and

international levels so that they could be equipped with modern

technical knowledge of how to control the situation in any

emergency.

He further directed to take necessary steps for creating

awareness among the general public about the precautionary and

safety measures against the fire incidents for minimum losses.