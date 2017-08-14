Mazar-i-Quaid, Residency floats attract large crowds at Azadi Train

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP): Floats of Mazar-i-Quaid and Ziarat
Residency at special Azadi Train attracted large crowds at
Rawalpindi Railway Station on Monday.
Quaid i Azad Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic pictures and
cultural heritage displayed in galleries also attracted all and
sundry.
A senior citizen Khalid said that the Azadi Train had been
beautifully decorated and especially the historical pictures of our
Founder Leader were very precious asset.
Tufail Ahmed another visitor taking selfie with Quaid
residency replica said that it had been very beautifully prepared.
He lauded the Pakistan Railway for arranging Azadi Train, adding
that people loved to know the history of our beloved country.
Other visitors also highly appreciated the cultural floats
depicting the culture of all four provinces including Gilgit
Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.
A large number of school students also visited Azadi Train and
took keen interest in the cultural floats and historical galleries.
A teacher, Gul Meena said that it was really great day for her
students to visit such a beautiful Azadi Train.
She said her students really were very happy to visit Azadi Train.
The business community of Rawalpindi also lauded federal
government for arranging special Azadi train on the occasion of 70th
Independence Day.
The Azadi Train has three different parts, consisting of six
cultural floats, five galleries and six operational vehicles.
