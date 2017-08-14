Mazar-i-Quaid, Residency floats attract large crowds at Azadi Train

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP): Floats of Mazar-i-Quaid and Ziarat

Residency at special Azadi Train attracted large crowds at

Rawalpindi Railway Station on Monday.

Quaid i Azad Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic pictures and

cultural heritage displayed in galleries also attracted all and

sundry.

A senior citizen Khalid said that the Azadi Train had been

beautifully decorated and especially the historical pictures of our

Founder Leader were very precious asset.

Tufail Ahmed another visitor taking selfie with Quaid

residency replica said that it had been very beautifully prepared.

He lauded the Pakistan Railway for arranging Azadi Train, adding

that people loved to know the history of our beloved country.

Other visitors also highly appreciated the cultural floats

depicting the culture of all four provinces including Gilgit

Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A large number of school students also visited Azadi Train and

took keen interest in the cultural floats and historical galleries.

A teacher, Gul Meena said that it was really great day for her

students to visit such a beautiful Azadi Train.

She said her students really were very happy to visit Azadi Train.

The business community of Rawalpindi also lauded federal

government for arranging special Azadi train on the occasion of 70th

Independence Day.

The Azadi Train has three different parts, consisting of six

cultural floats, five galleries and six operational vehicles.