LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has left for Islamabad after attending a dinner held in his honour at a
local hotel.
Mayor Lahore Col. (retd) Mubashir Javaid and others were also present on the occassion.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Mayor of London arrived in the provincial capital on Wednesday
through India via Wagah border.
Mayor London Sadiq Khan leaves for Islamabad
