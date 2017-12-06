Mayor London Sadiq Khan arrives in city

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):A warm welcome was accorded to
Mayor London Sadiq Khan who arrived here on Wednesday from
India via Wagah border.
He was received by Lahore Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javaid.
Later, he met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
at Model Town.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interests came
under discussion.
Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that the
visit of Mayor London would further improve and strengthen
relations between Pakistan and Britain.
“Pakistan is a peaceful country and it has rendered
great sacrifices to overcome the menace of terrorism”,
he added.
He said the country had achieved unprecedented achievements
in war against terrorism.
Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, chief
secretary Punjab and others were also present.
Later, the Mayor London visited the Mausoleum of the Poet
of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha and
also recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. He also
visited Badshahi Mosque.
Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashir Javaid was also present
on the occasion.
Later, Mayor of London speaking at a ceremony held
in his honour at Alhamra, said, “I thank all of you for
your love and good wishes”.
He said that Pakistan was an emerging market for Britain
and role of Pakistani community in London was admirable.
To a query, Sadiq Khan said that he would give recommendations
to ease the issuance of visas to Pakistani students and skilful
persons.
He said that transport in Pakistan had improved like in London.
To another question, he said that his parents and teachers
always encouraged him to work hard.
He said, “Our programme “London is Open” is aimed at promoting
new business links”. He said that Pakistan has a lot of potential.
