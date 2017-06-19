Mayor Karachi unveils KMC Budget for 2017-18

KARACHI, June 19 (APP): Mayor Wasim Akhtar presented the Karachi

Metropolitan Corporation’s Rs 27,135.670 million budget for financial

year 2017-18 during KMC council session on Monday.

Deputy Mayor, Dr Arshad Vohra and Municipal Commissioner Hanif

Muhammad Merchawala were also present on this occasion, said a

statement on Monday.

Total receipts in the budget for year 2017-18 are Rs 26,835.587

million, including Rs 18,015.485 million as current receipts and Rs

1,795.500 million as capital receipts.

Funds for provincial annual development programme (ADP), district

ADP and the viability gap funding (VGF) will be Rs 7,024.602 million.

The total expenditure for the next fiscal year will be Rs

27,135.670 million out of which Rs 11,738.239 million allocated for the

establishment; Rs 2,075.664 million for contingent expenses and

Rs 251.685 million for repair and maintenance, totalling Rs 14,065.588 million.

Besides, Rs 6,045.480 million has been earmarked for development

projects and works, while expenditures from provincial ADP, district

ADP and VGF will be Rs 7,024.602 million.

Giving details of the budget, Mayor Karachi said all efforts were

made to make this budget realistic and balanced.

No new tax is levied and focus was mainly on making existing

revenue resources better.

The slogan for this budget is raise our income-adopt self

reliance under which non development expenditures curtailed and more

attention was on development activities, he said.

He said the Governor Sindh has assured providing some funds for

development works in Karachi from the federal government.

If Prime Minister provides such money this would be spent in all

districts of Karachi.

He said the development works and projects would be made

transparent.

The Mayor Karachi warned the departmental heads of KMC to provide

all required information to city council’s committee memebers on

immediate basis or they would be removed from their post.

He also announced full scale tree plantation drive in the city

after Eid.

He said despite unfovorable conditions, we are presenting Rs 13

billion development budget for next year which include Rs 750 million

worth development schems suggested by the elected representatives of

the council whereas additional one billion rupees were allocated for

development works in union committees.

He once again accused the Sindh government for distributing the

revenue function to various organizations which incurred billions of

rupees loss annually to KMC.

Referring to development works that had been carried out in the

city since the time he took charge of his office he said a total of

225 District ADP Schemes were completed during 2016-17 with Rs 4.25

billion whereas Rs 3787 million worth 41 schemes under provincial ADP

also completed in Karachi.

He said we have planned to bring many public private partnership

schemes next year to raise the development portfolio further.

Besides Rs 21 billion development package was also sent to the

Prime Minister which if approved would bring lot of development works

in Karachi.