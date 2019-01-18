ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan
on Friday said that maximum facilities would be provided to the educational
institutions of federal capital.
Talking to
media outside Parliament House, he said that previous government has made false
claims of spending billions of rupees on the infrastructure development of educational
institutions.
Maximum facilities to be provided to educational institutions: Ali Nawaz Awan
