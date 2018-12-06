ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Around 99 percent fund was utilized for development work in Azad Jammu & Kashmir during 2017-18 which speaks volumes of the development need in the region.
It was told in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Senator Sajid Mir.
Maximum development fund utilized during 2017-18 in AJK; Senate Body told
