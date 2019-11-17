Maulana Fazl ur Rehman loses popularity among masses: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s party had lost popularity among masses after its sit-in ended in the federal capital.

It was first time in the history that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was not part of the Parliament, he said talking to a private news channel.

The party leaders of JUI-F had vanished from political scene after their sit-in failed, he added.

Replying to a question, Fawad said relief was given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds.

Shahbaz Sharif would now have an opportunity to speak about party politics in future, he added.

