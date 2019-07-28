Maulana Fazl should better sit in ‘hujra’ instead of conspiring against democracy: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Fridous Ashiq Awan Sunday advised Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman that he should better preach for the reformation of society instead of hatching conspiracies against the democratic system.

She said it was not the job of Maulana to create anarchy on the roads and make suicide attacks on democracy. The Maulana should confine himself to his hujra (a dedicated room for offering prayers and preaching), she added.