Maulana Fazalur Rehman calls on CM

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief
Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.
During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest,
including the political situation, came under discussion. The
both leaders termed the demand for holding early elections
impossible and agreed to continue playing their
positive roles for the strengthening of democracy in
future as well.
On the occasion, the chief minister said that everybody
should play its role for the sake of national development and
necessitated the need for following tolerance, unity and
cohesion. Everybody should jointly work for the sake of the
country, he added.
He regretted that the elements that had failed to perform
in their province were now talking about early elections.
The performance of the elements that were levelling
baseless allegations had been fully exposed in their province.
These were those elements which left people of their
province at the mercy of dengue and escaped to mountains,
he added.
He lamented that Pakistan was willingly weakened by
falsehood and mendacity. The people will again reject the
political liars through the power of their vote. “We are
required to rid the country of problems by adopting collective
vision and efforts so that it could move further towards
progress,” concluded the chief minister.
