Matters discussed to improve investment in local textile industry

KARACHI, Oct 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile,

Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair

here Thursday discussed in detail the law and order situation in the

province and opportunities of fresh investment in the local textile

industry.

The Governor on the occasion also informed the federal minister

about the steps taken for revival of industrial infrastructure in

Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Muhammad Zubair mentioned that steady improvement in the economic

indicators were reflective of growing confidence among the local

community of businessmen and industrialists.

This is also attracting the investors, he said highlighting

relevance of joint efforts at both federal and provincial levels to

provide adequate guidance and right information to the concerned

stake-holders.

Sindh Governor particularly mentioned that end of load-shedding

has markedly improved industrial activity in the province.

Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile appreciating the

postive developments in the province said concerted efforts were

required to face the challenge of decline in the country’s textile

goods’ exports.