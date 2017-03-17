Matloob-Shabbir joint leaders in Punjab open golf

LAHORE,Mar 17 (APP) At the conclusion of the first 18 holes of Punjab Open Golf Championship,Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison played superbly enough to gross an impressive 3 under par score of 69 and a similar score of 69 was also achieved by Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad, on a challenge loaded Defence Raya Golf Course and thereby these two

appear as the top performers in a field of 100 professional golfers here on Friday.

In the process they managed to demonstrate their intentions to dominate the title bearing Punjab Open Event and prevail over many skill loaded fellow professionals like M.Munir,Shahid Javed Khan, M.Ashfaq, Waheed Baloch and M.Safdar.Teeing off from hole number one,Matloob Ahmed owed his brilliance to seven birdies on holes 2,5,7,10,12,13 and 15 and eight regulation pars achieved through classy play.His sparkle was somewhat bruised by one double bogey on the opening hole and bogies on holes 11 and 14,yet he remains outstanding in terms of performance.As for Shabbir Iqbal ,he was powerful off the tees on all par fours and par fives and through exceptional play he gathered five birdies on holes 8, 9 and 10 and two more on holes 12 and 16.Pars were carded on eleven holes and

bogies came his way on the 4th and 17th hole.

Matloob and Shabbir look threatening from the angle of attaining the top positions and occupy the top slot on the leader board after the first day,but breathing down their throat are two highly talented youngsters Jafal Hussain of Gymkhana and Anser Mehmood of Islamabad.These two are placed just one stroke behind the leaders at a score of gross 70,two under par.Jafal looked in tremendous form and touch and so did Anser Mehmood.

The young and upcoming Jafal was right in saying that he is now battle hardened and has been practicing regularly at the Defence Raya Golf Course and simply loves the fairway contours,the smooth fairways that enable a perfect lie of the ball and the fast pace on the

greens.He was all praise for the excellent playing environment and facilitating arrangements

by the organizing team of Brig Sikandar ,Fakhar Imam,Maj Haroon, and Dr Dildar

Hussain.Jafal also thanked them for allowing him to practice at the Defence Raya Course

as in his view it is the best one.

Out of the other contenders ,four aspirants are placed at a score of par 72.These

aspirants are Hamza Amin(Islamabad),Mohammad Munir(Islamabad),Sajjad

Khan(Islamabad) and Mohammad Afzal (Okara).At the score of gross 73 are Mohammad

Asif(Defence Raya),Mohammad Alam(Defence Raya),Waheed Baloch(Karachi Golf Club)

and Mohammad Safdar Khan(Gujranwala).

In the ladies section Suneya Osama of Lahore Garrison played like a champion and her

golfing skills are far more improved than they were a couple of months back.She had a

score of gross 78 and leads the field by a wide margin.Her tee shots were accurate and

powerful and the distance she achieved was most impressive.In the second place lies Zaib

un Nisa of Royal Palm.She managed a gross score of 82 followed by Rimsha Ijaz of MGGC

at 84.Also at 84 are Maryama Khan of Gymkhana and Ghazala Yasmeen of Lahore

Garrison.

At the time of filing this report the amateurs were still on the golf course and had not

completed their rounds.

The second round will be played at the Defence Raya Golf Course tomorrow,Saturday and

the hole in one car still remains unclaimed.