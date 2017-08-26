Massive protests to launch if killings by troops continue in IOK: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): The Chairman of Hurriyat forum,
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, condemning the custodial killing of a youth,
Shahid Bashir, by Indian troops in Handwara has said that massive
protests will be launched if killing spree by Indian forces is not
stopped.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering in
Srinagar said, “If bloodshed continues with such impunity, there
would be no other alternative left with people other than to start
sustained protests,” KMS reported.
He also thanked the people of Kashmir for showing unity and
supporting every programme of joint resistance leadership over
India’s attempts to repeal Article 35A of Indian Constitution.
He urged people to remain vigilant and defeat all the
conspiracies being hatched to change the demographic composition
of the occupied territory.
“Coming under pressure the Supreme Court of India has
deferred the case about Article 35A. But we have to be vigilant.
Whenever the case is listed for the next hearing, people at that
very point of time should come on streets. So we all have to be
ready,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said that in the name of siege and search
operations, South Kashmir had been turned into a battlefield.
“Human rights violations are at its peak in South Kashmir.
Indian forces have adopted pick and choose policy to kill and
target Kashmiri youth. Our youth are being killed under a well-
planned conspiracy,” he deplored.
The Hurriyat forum Chairman said that though it was not for
the first time that innocent youth, Shahid Bashir, had been killed
in a fake encounter, but the irony was that once again a probe had
been ordered wherein killers would also act as witnesses leaving a
big question mark on the justice.
The Mirwaiz also led special Touba-e-Istaghfar prayers for
seeking forgiveness from the Almighty Allah in the backdrop of
countless issues being confronted by the people of Kashmir.
