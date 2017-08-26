Massive protests to launch if killings by troops continue in IOK: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): The Chairman of Hurriyat forum,

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, condemning the custodial killing of a youth,

Shahid Bashir, by Indian troops in Handwara has said that massive

protests will be launched if killing spree by Indian forces is not

stopped.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering in

Srinagar said, “If bloodshed continues with such impunity, there

would be no other alternative left with people other than to start

sustained protests,” KMS reported.

He also thanked the people of Kashmir for showing unity and

supporting every programme of joint resistance leadership over

India’s attempts to repeal Article 35A of Indian Constitution.

He urged people to remain vigilant and defeat all the

conspiracies being hatched to change the demographic composition

of the occupied territory.

“Coming under pressure the Supreme Court of India has

deferred the case about Article 35A. But we have to be vigilant.

Whenever the case is listed for the next hearing, people at that

very point of time should come on streets. So we all have to be

ready,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that in the name of siege and search

operations, South Kashmir had been turned into a battlefield.

“Human rights violations are at its peak in South Kashmir.

Indian forces have adopted pick and choose policy to kill and

target Kashmiri youth. Our youth are being killed under a well-

planned conspiracy,” he deplored.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman said that though it was not for

the first time that innocent youth, Shahid Bashir, had been killed

in a fake encounter, but the irony was that once again a probe had

been ordered wherein killers would also act as witnesses leaving a

big question mark on the justice.

The Mirwaiz also led special Touba-e-Istaghfar prayers for

seeking forgiveness from the Almighty Allah in the backdrop of

countless issues being confronted by the people of Kashmir.