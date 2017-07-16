Massive offensive launched against terrorists in Rajgal

RAWALPINDI, July 16 (APP): Pakistan Army with the support

of Pakistan Air Force on early Sunday launched massive operation

(Khyber-4) against the terrorists, hiding in the most difficult

hilly terrain of Rajgal Valley in Khyber Agency, Director General

Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor

said.

Addressing a press conference here, the DG ISPR said the

operation in Rajgal Valley, a part of the Federally Administered

Tribal Areas (FATA), was in sequel to the on-going Operation

Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF), meant to clear the small and big pockets

where the terrorists of various banned outfits had been hiding.

Besides, he said Khyber-4 was also aimed to check the

terrorist activities in a neighbouring country where DAESH

had already maintained its strongholds to carry out terrorist

activities from across the border.

He said Rajgal, spreading over about 250 sq km area and

has about 8 peaks, ranging from 12000 feet to 14000 feet, can

be called as most difficult terrain.

He hinted that another similar chunk called Shawal where

concentration of terrorists was also reported, would be another

target of the operation in the upcoming days.

About the Khyber-4 operation, Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor said

that the security forces, first of all, would secure the

adjoining International Border of Rajgal with Afghanistan

and then the rest of area, encircled already, would be

cleared.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that there was no existence

of Daesh in Pakistan but some splinter groups had been making

efforts to get into communication with them.

He said about 500 native families of Rajgal had been living

in other areas as Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) due to

the presence of the terrorists.

He said on the ground Pakistan Army would be carrying out

operation while the support of PAF would be sought on as and

when required basis.

He said the Resolute Support Forces in Afghanistan and

Afghan authorities had already been informed about the launch

of military campaign in Rajgal, with the aim that no terrorist

should flee from here to take refuge in the neighbouring

country.

Highlighting the role of Pakistan Army in restoring writ

of the state, he quoted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa as saying “We are building peace in our country

brick by brick; moving from relative stability towards an

enduring peace.”

Giving details about the anti-terror operations, launched

during the past 14 years, he said a lot of efforts were carried

out to restore the writ of the state by rendering a number of

sacrifices to achieve the goal.

He said operation RUF, launched on February 22 this year

with the aim to clear the pockets and signatures of the

terrorists inclusive of the abettors, financiers and facilitators

to achieve enduring peace.

Till date, he said over 46 major operations and 9,000

Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) had been carried out since

the launch of operation RUF across the country. He said around

1760 joint check-posts were erected with the help of police and

other law enforcement agencies to keep vigil on the movement of

terrorists in various parts of the country.

About the law and order situation in Karachi he said 98 %

reduction in terrorists activities had been achieved as compared

to figures for 2013. He said during 2013-14 about 57 to 66 terrorist incidents were reported and in 2017 only one such incident took

place, showing 98 % decline.

In 2013 some 965 cases of target killing were reported and

during the current year these were 28 with decline to 97 %.

Cases of extortion during 2013 were 1524 and this year these

are 56 showing decline of 96 %.

Similarly, in 2013 the cases of kidnapping were 174 and this

year these are 6 showing decline of 96 %. He said a considerable

decline was also registered in cases of street crime and efforts

were at hand to check this trend effectively.

Referring to the recently held Apex Committee meeting in

Karachi, he said the forum had decided to review and implement

all the decisions taken by it earlier. This decision of the

forum would help in bearing fruitful results as far as

improvement in the law and order situation of the province

was concerned.

In Sindh, he said that total 522 terrorists had voluntarily

surrendered before the security forces while other 15 were

killed during various operations.

In Punjab, the DG ISPR said Punjab Rangers with the support

of Counter Terrorism Department had carried out 6 major operations

while about 7000 IBOs were undertaken. During these operations 22

terrorists were killed in crossfire.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 27 major operations and 817 IBOs were

carried out.

He said the situation along the Line of Control (LOC) showed

extraordinary trends recently, following the hot political

situation inside India. The Indian troops in line to defuse

their own frustrations had been targeting the civil population

along the LOC which ultimately caused a high number of causalities

of the civil population, settled along the LOC.

He said Pakistan forces had been exercising restraint but

whenever reacted it was in retaliation to the unprovoked firing

whereby directly engaging the Indian posts from where the fire

was being originated.

“We had already shared a few video footages of engaging the

Indian forces’ posts with the media,” Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor

said.

As far as the situation within Afghanistan was concerned,

he said that it was a well known fact that the security forces

of brotherly and friendly nation were unable to tackle their

internal situations. Therefore, he said the Pakistan authorities

had offered all types of assistance and support.

“The things are improving and we hope that these will

further improve in the days to come,” he said.

Referring to the fencing of International border along

Afghanistan, he said work on the most sensitive portion had

already been started and first phase of it would be completed

in the due course.

He said the entire border will be fenced and it would be

kept under electronic and manual vigil permanently by constructing

forts and posts after every 1.5 km distance.

He clarified that carrying out joint operations by the

security forces was meant to undertake offensive against the

terrorists within their respective territorial jurisdictions

by sharing intelligence reports with each other and sealing the

border so that to check infiltration of terrorists from and to

either side.

He said Pakistan’s security forces had always been carrying

out anti-terrorists operations solely on the country’s land and

no foreign boots were ever allowed to take part in such

military campaigns.

Answering a question about the case of Indian Naval Agent

Kubhushan Jhadev, the DG ISPR said, the agent was given time

to appeal before the appellate Military Court and after

rejection from there the culprit had appealed before the

Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The COAS, he said had been

provided all the evidences and proofs against the Agent

and he will take decision based on the facts and evidences.

Giving details about the performance of the Military

Courts, he said total 274 terrorists were tried and of

them 161 were awarded death penalty. Out of the total,

53 executions had been carried out while 40 of them

were undertaken during the on-going operation RUF.

He said the cases of those 17 terrorists rounded

up from Parachinar would be tried in the Military Courts

on priority basis.

About the National Census, the DG ISPR said that all

the data compiled during the demographic process had

been escorted to the Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PSB)

where the work had begun to give it final shape.

When his attention was drawn towards the Bill adopted

by the US Lower House, he said this Bill had to take a

long path for final adoption. Referring to the recent

visit of US Senators representing Defence Committee, he

said that they were taken to the areas where the state

had regained her writ by eliminating terror and they

had expressed appreciations of the role of Pakistan’s

military.

On the book by Raymond Davis, he told a questioner that

there was a need to see that Raymond had been claimant of

Diplomatic Immunity before leaving Pakistan but he wrote

a book as a private contractor.

Answering another question, he said the matter of Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) was not related to the Army as

it was formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

About Ehsan Ullah Ehsan a leader of TTP, he apprised a

questioner that he would be tried in the court of law

according the state laws.