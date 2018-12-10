ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz Monday said there was need for educating masses on the eradication of domestic violence from the society.
Talking to APP, the chairperson said that the domestic violence cases reported were mostly found in illiterate community or in social cohorts with lack of resources.
Masses must be aware to eradicate domestic violence: NCSW chief
