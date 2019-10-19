Masood urges the international community to act practically on UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

LONDON, Oct 19 (APP):President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir , Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday called upon the International community and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for taking practical steps to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir for providing justice to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and ensure peace and prosperity in the region.
“Unresolved Kashmir dispute would be a permanent threat to regional peace and
therefore, it is the responsibility of the The international community including United Kingdom (UK) and UNSC to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the UN
resolutions on Kashmir, in order to provide justice to the oppressed people of Indian
occupied Kashmir”,he said while addressing a press conference at Pakistan High
Commission (PHC) London on Saturday.
Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and
Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Ayub were also present on the occasion.
Sardar Masood Khan said that International media has also highlighted
the Kashmir issue and giving evidence of gross violations of human rights and
atrocities being perpetrated on the defenseless people of Indian occupied
Kashmir by the Indian occupation force to subdue the Kashmiris inalienable right to
self-determination.
The AJK President highlighting the sacrifices of the valiant people of Indian
occupied Kashmir said that owing to the sacrifices of the valiant people of
occupied Kashmir, the United Kingdom Government has also understood the Kashmir
issue and started supporting people of Indian occupied Kashmir struggle for their
right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.
Sardar Masood Khan said that despite lockdowns and curfew in Indian
occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri people have rejected the unilateral revoking of Article 370 and 35 A in violation of UNSC resolutions and started civil disobdience
in occupied Kashmir.
He added that it would be the efforts and priority people of Azad Kashmir
and people of Indian occupied Kashmir to undo the unilateral and illegal decision
taken by fascist Modi led the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir.
He added that he wanted to give a clear message to the people of Srinagar
that they were not alone as the governments and people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were fully behind them in their struggle for the right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian yoke.
Sardar Masood Khan said that ideology of fascist Modi led Indian regime
have exposed before the world as India wanted to finish Kashmir issue by telling
lies that the situation of Indian occupied Kashmir was normal.
He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at
the UNSC which has promoted the Kashmir issue at the international level.
AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that in the twenty-first century Modi
led fascist Indian government was playing the role of Hitlar as genocide,
tortures, rapes and illegal detentions of people of Indian occupied Kashmir continue
unabated in occupied Kashmir.
People of Azad Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir have full confidence on
the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and fully support his Kashmir policy.
Sardar Masood Khan lauded the efforts of High Commissioner Mohammad
Nafees Zakaria for highlighting Kashmir issue in the United Kingdom.
In his welcome remarks,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria highlighted the current
the worst situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.
He called upon the international community including the UK to play their
vital role to end the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir and pressure
India to comply with UN resolutions on Kashmir for peace and prosperity in the
region.