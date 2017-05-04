Masood urges Pakistani people play role to protect Kashmiris from Indian atrocities

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK), Sardar Masood Khan, Thursday said people in Pakistan have

to play an important role in protecting Kashmiris from Indian atrocities and inhumane and degrading treatment in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He stated this while addressing a round-table conference to consider

`Indian atrocities against Kashmiris – A Threat to good community relations’, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) which has Special Consultative Status with the United Nations.

The AJK President said Indian security forces needed to be stopped from violating human rights against Kashmiris and

international community has to be updated on the continued wave of human rights abuses committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was threat to regional

and international peace.

He called upon the international community to play their vital role in granting Kashmiris their birth right to self determination promised to them by the UN security counil.

JKCHR in its guidance paper said that Kashmiri Diaspora living in

peace and harmony in Europe, US, Middle East and many other countries of the world were stunned and seriously disturbed by the emerging scenes of atrocities being committed by Indian security forces on men, women, youth and children in occupied Kashmir.

Indians who until March 31, 1959 required an entry Permit to enter

into the State, have played the Arab Camel, and displaced, deported and pushed out of their homes five generations of Kashmiri Muslims.

These Kashmiri refugees live in various provinces of Pakistan and in Azad Kashmir.

Speakers on the occasion said that the conference has to consider the

atrocities committed by an Indian occupation forces and threats to good community relations in countries that are home for Indians, Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

All opinions expressed on the subject, findings and recommendations

made would be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council, General

Assembly, Security Council, Commonwealth Secretariat, OIC, other

international forums and countries that played a lead role in UN debates on Kashmir and in finalizing the manner of a UN supervised referendum in Kashmir.

They said that Kashmiris want complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

They said Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and the Indian

administration in Delhi had made the lives of Kashmiri Muslim miserable. Indians have robbed the Kashmiri men, women and children of their

habitat, honour and dignity, and birth right to self determination, the speakers added.