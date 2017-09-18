Masood urges international community to break silence over IOK

MIRPUR (AJK), Sept 18 (APP) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,

Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan Monday urged international community to break silence over deteriorated situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to media persons, he said that despite India’s escalating

egression in IOK and across the LOC, Kashmiris had given a loud and clear message to India and to the international community that they would continue their freedom struggle to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

“The people of Azad Kashmir liberated the their territory by laying down

their lives in an armed struggle against the forces of Maharaja and India in 1947-48. The people of IOK have been sacrificing their lives in quest of freedom for the last 70 years. This struggle will go on, along with moral and diplomatic campaign by Pakistanis and Kashmiris, until its success,” Masood said.

The President said that India had intensified its malicious efforts to

change the demographic composition of the IOK and to alter the quasi-autonomous status of IOK, adding the people occupied Kashmir and their allies were determined to frustrate Indian designs.

The AJK President denounced the construction of the illegal settlements for the Pandits and former military personals. This too, he said, was a way to alter the demographic realities of Kashmir.

Masood Khan said that there were three ground realities in regard to Kashmir: strong resolve of the Kashmiri people to win freedom from the Indian Occupation; India’s unrelenting repression in IOK; and the studied silence of the international community on gross and egregious violations of the human rights in the Occupied Kashmir.

Masood condemned ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Myanmar and called on Human Rights Council to impose sanctions against those committing acts of genocide against Muslims in Burma.

Action in form of sanction should be imposed against those responsible for these horrendous crimes, he added.

He said that the AJK Government’s economic development projects were on track and swift progress was expected in sectors of roads, hydropower generation, high quality education, health, tourism, industry, agriculture and telecommunications.

“Azad Kashmir’s firm linkage with the CPEC is a historic watershed. Two hydro power projects, an industrial zone and a modern expressway under the CPEC will transform the economic landscape of AJK,” the President said.

He said that determined efforts were being made to promote a culture of accountability, transparency and rule of law in the Azad State.

The Judiciary was taking steps to ensure quick disposal of cases and in universities meritocracy was being promoted.