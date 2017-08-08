Masood stresses upon British parliamentarian to make trade, economic agreements with India conditional to Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK), August 8 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar

Muhammad Masood Khan stressed upon the British parliamentarian to make trade and economic agreements with India conditional to the Kashmir issue and raise the Kashmir issue turn and again in its parliament besides, ask their prime minister and foreign minister their stance on Kashmir situation.

He was talking to a British delegation comprising on parliamentarians,

councilors and Kashmiri activists working on Kashmir issue in Britain and elsewhere.

The five member delegation was headed by MP of Labor Party and Shadow

Minister for Local Government and Community in British Parliament Andrew John Goyene. The delegation was called on here at President House Tuesday.

The President Masood told the delegation that Kashmiri nation would

succeed in getting their right to self-determination as they had facing gross human rights violation by Indian occupied forces which could not deter them from their firm resolve.

He said once the world conscience would wake up and support the Kashmir

cause according to their aspirations despite having trade and economic ties with India.

He said, “We are not begging but asking for our fundamental right which

the UN Security Council has promised with Kashmiri people seventy years back.”

He appealed to the world community particularly to UN Security Council,

International Human Rights Council and other world powers to take stalk of Indian atrocities committing against unarmed Kashmiri people and stop India from its state sponsored terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Responding the queries of university students, Andrew said Kashmir issue

would be raised at every possible forum and all efforts would be made to highlight the Kashmir cause in its true perspective.

He said, “We are lobbying in our parliament and Kashmir issue is in the

manifesto of Labor Party and it will knock every door for seeking support on Kashmir issue.”

He also stressed upon the students to utilize modern resources including

social media through video clips, photographs and other materials to seek world attention on Kashmir dispute.