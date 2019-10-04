Masood Khan calls on world powers to find lasting solution to Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan during a talk with members of the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia and the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said that there were no terrorist launch pads in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and categorically rejected Ajit Doval’s arbitrary claim of terrorist being readied on AJKs side to fight in IOK.

The AJK president was speaking on the topic “From the front-lines of a Nuclear Flash Point” at the historic Union League building. The event was hosted by Raza Bukhari and moderated by Craig Snyder said a press release received here on Friday.