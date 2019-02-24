Masood asks media to seek international attention towards the deteriorating situation of IOK

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 24 (APP):The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has asked the print and electronic media, writers and intellectuals to highlight the Kashmir issue rigorously to seek international attention towards the deteriorating situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.He was talking to press delegation which was called on president House led by senior Journalist Saleem Akhter Parwana here on Sunday.

He said the media has to perform the additional responsibilities in highlighting Kashmir issue, as India has worsened the normal social life in occupied Kashmir by launching atrocious offensive against

innocent Kashmiri people aftermath of Palwama episode.

Masood observed that echoes of Indian brutalities and crimes against humanities booming at international level and failed to hoodwink the world community to swathe its crimes in IOK and that is why the international community has quashed Indian stance on Kashmir.

He said the peace negotiations through diplomatic channels

are the only way to settle down all outstanding issues including the burning issue of Kashmir whereas, the war was never the solution of issues but after all war itself becomes the mother of issues he said, adding that India trailed the muscles and nerves of Kashmiri people for last seventy years to suppress their voices while using all kinds inhuman acts but failed to break their will and determination.

Responding the queries, the AJK President said the Indian extremist government and its extremists Hindu organizations were inflaming hatred and war hysteria which could lead the region towards the devastation. Hesaid Indian threats could yield no results and if it imposed war against Pakistan then our response would be decisive and mind blowing for India he added.