Mashood expresses pleasure on verdict

LAHORE, April 20 (APP): Punjab Minister for Education

Rana Mashood on Thursday expressed his pleasure on the

verdict of the Supreme Court.

Talking to media, he said it was a fact that truth

wins always and today the decision of the Panama Case had

proved it.

He said the decision proved that the one who strived

for betterment of the country could never be proved wrong with

baseless allegations by the one who worked against the

interest of the country.

Rana Mashood said the nation was standing with Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and thanked the nation for

moral support.