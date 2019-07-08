Maryam’s video drama a tactic to get rid of corruption cases: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the drama of video staged by Maryam Safdar was a pressure tactic to get rid of the corruption cases.

The government would not fall into the trap as an across the board accountability process would continue. Such press conferences and corner meetings could not save the Sharif family, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar were making efforts to save their political careers. Both the opposition parties were in a state of disarray as their leaders had been convicted or facing corruption cases.