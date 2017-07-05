Maryam’s appearance before JIT shows Sharifs’ commitment for supremacy of law: PML-N MPAs

PESHAWAR, July 5 (APP): PML-N members of the Provincial Assembly

(MPAs) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Wednesday said appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers issue

showed the commitment of Sharif family to uphold the supremacy of law

and constitution in the country.

Talking to APP, PML-N Parliamentary Leader in the KP Assembly

Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota said Maryam set an example for others to emulate

as despite being the daughter of a sitting prime minister, she appeared

before the JIT and like his father, brothers and uncles presented

herself for accountability, which was unprecedented in the country’s

history.

“There is no allegation against Maryam Nawaz, but she extended full

cooperation to the JIT despite reservations,” he remarked.

Sardar Nalota said Maryam Nawaz had high respect for the rule of

law which was evident from the fact that there was no mention of her name

in the Supreme Court’s order, but she still appeared before the JIT.

He said appearnace of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Punjab

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Maryam

Nawaz before the JIT showed that the Sharif family believed in the

supremacy of constitution.

According to MPA Rushad Khan, Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the

JIT had further enhanced the public image of the Sharif family.

Although her name was not mentioned in the Supreme Court’s order,

yet she complied with the JIT’s summons, setting the highest benchmark

of having respect for law for others to follow, he added.

The MPA said as soon as the Panama Papers issue cropped up it was

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who on his own wrote a letter to the

Supreme Court for setting up an inquiry commission and now his entire

family appeared before the JIT, which showed their commitment to uphold

the law.

He said the prime minister had defeated the designs of some elements,

who wanted to destabilize democracy by pitching state institutions

against one another.

He said the opponents were doing politics over non-issues as they

were scared of the PML-N government’s popularity because of its

development works. They knew that if the Nawaz Sharif government

completed its five-year term, then their politics would come to an

end forever, he added.

Rushad Khan said the prime minister had faced all the challenges

with courage in the past and would continue serving the people after

emerging successful in the non-issue of Panama Papers.

He said it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who made Pakistan a

nuclear power in 1998 and brought economic stability, besides

constructing roads in his earlier tenures, and now was launching

projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor for speedy

development of the country.

She said the PML-N had strong roots among the masses and would

emerge victorious in the general election 2018.