Maryam Nawaz visits Saint Anthony Church

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): PML-N Leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was fighting for people’s right not for himself.

Addressing a ceremony at Saint Anthony Church on Friday, she urged masses to come out in support of Nawaz Sharif for progress of the country and sanctity of their vote on September 17 (NA-120 by-polls).

She said everybody was asking that when under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif the country was progressing, motorways were being constructed, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was underway, Pakistan Railways was improving, electricity loadshedding crisis was being overcome, terrorism was being eliminated, then why this progress was hindered?

Maryam Nawaz said whenever Nawaz Sharif came into power

the country started making visible progress.

She said the Christian community had played a great role in

different fields of life like education, health, defence and others,

adding that by showing such an outstanding performance the community

had proved their commitment towards the progress of the country.

She said, “People cast vote to those who stand with them in

difficult times not to those who take u-turns.”

She assured the masses that all problem of NA-120 constituency

would be resolved.

Maryam Nawaz said her mother had undergone a surgery last night

and was recovering with the grace of Allah Almighty and prayers of

the people.

Earlier, prayer was offered for the early recovery of Kulsoom

Nawaz and progress and stability of the country.